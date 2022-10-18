Strategically covered statuette price tag in window of Portlaoise charity shop

St Vincent De Paul shop window in Portlaoise
A price tag as been placed strategically on statuette for sale at the St Vincent De Paul Charity Shop in Portlaoise.
The staff at the shop appear to have placed a yellow tag to both attract attention but also discreetly cover the anatomy of a Greek or Roman styled statuette in the window of the shop on the Dublin Road in the Laois county town.
It's sure to make a lovely ornament in some local person's home.
All funds raised from sales a the shop go to help people in need locally in the Portlaoise area.
