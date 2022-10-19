Search

19 Oct 2022

Laois council staff offer better value for money, meeting hears

sign for roadworks

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

19 Oct 2022 10:23 PM

More outdoor staff should be hired by Laois County Council, a recent meeting was told. 

The meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District heard a call for council outdoor staff to be prioritised ahead of outside contractors where possible.

Cllr Ben Brennan commended “the excellent work being done by the outdoor staff. The problem is we are not taking on enough of them.”  

Cllr Brennan was speaking after the progress report had been presented to the meeting. 

He expressed his belief that the council staff are more invested in their work and offer better value to the council than commercial contractors. “I keep shouting it out,” Cllr Brennan told the meeting. 

“I feel that we could be saving money if the council did more work because the council does excellent work,” he said. 

Agreeing with her council colleague, Cllr Aisling Moran said “I think we are maybe one of the only Municipal Districts that are doing a lot of the work themselves and we are making a lot more use of the money we are allocated.”

