MISSING PERSON: Gardai appeal in search for missing Midlands teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a teenager who is reported missing from his home in the Midlands.
Sean Byrne, aged 17, is missing from the Glasson area of Westmeath since Saturday, October 8.
Gardaí say Sean is described as being approximately 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with brown hair.
Anyone with information on Sean's whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.