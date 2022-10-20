Excellence in retail award for Laois store

The 2022 Gala Retail B.E.S.T Awards took place recently at which one Gala Retail store from Portlaoise was recognised for excellence in retailing.

The awards ceremony took place in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney following the annual Gala Retail conference and trade fair. The conference and awards ceremony were MC’d by television presenter Lucy Kennedy who also presented the awards to winners on the night.

The Portlaoise store that received the Gala B.E.S.T Award at the event was Bracken's Gala Portlaoise.

Speaking at the awards, CEO of Gala Retail, Gary Desmond, congratulated the winning store for their continuous dedication and excellence in retailing, “The Gala Group is thrilled to be back for our first in-person conference and B.E.S.T awards since 2019 and to have the opportunity to celebrate Bracken's Gala for all of the hard work and effort that is made daily to ensure that their store continues to go the extra mile for Gala customers.

“The Gala B.E.S.T awards recognise excellence in retailing across the entire Gala Group of stores and after a particularly challenging couple of years, now more than ever, our retailers deserve to be recognised for their service to the local community and their continued commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of their consumers.

"We offer our congratulations to Bracken's Gala who has been recognised as outstanding in the field of convenience retailing and wish them another successful year and look forward to celebrating their future successes.’’