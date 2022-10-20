Laois winners feature prominently at National Heritage Awards

Two Laois winners featured prominently at this year’s National Heritage Awards.

Teddy Fennelly won the 2022 Heritage Hero Award while the Biodiversity Award went to Birdwatch Ireland, in association with Kildare Bat Group and Laois Heritage Office.

The Awards recognise the enormous contribution of individuals and community groups in ensuring the preservation, protection, and promotion of Ireland’s built, natural and cultural heritage. The annual event, which is organised by the Heritage Council, was held at the Royal College of Physicians Ireland and was hosted by RTÉ broadcaster Anne Cassin.

Teddy Fennelly has been an advocate and enthusiast for local history and heritage in Laois for more than 50 years. He was honoured with the 2022 Heritage Hero award for his outstanding contribution to the protection and promotion of heritage over that time.

He has been pivotal in ensuring that the story of Colonel James Fitzmaurice and first East-West Transatlantic flight in April 1928 is remembered and his book “Fitz and the Famous Flight” is the definitive work on the subject.

As Chair of the Col Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee, Teddy commissioned ”The Impossible Dream”, a piece of music by Martin Tourish and the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra, commemorating Fitzmaurice and the Flight.

He was also instrumental in overseeing the naming of Fitzmaurice Place in Portlaoise, the regeneration of the area and the installation of a sculpture commemorating the flight.

He had a pivotal role in the purchasing, repatriation and restoration of the Portlaoise Plane and organised for a US flag received by Fitz on his triumphant tour of America to be donated to Laois County Council. Earlier this year he instigated the Laois Festival of Flight.

Teddy has also played a key role in the heritage-led regeneration of the 16th century plantation fort, Fort Protector, at the centre of the town, driving the conservation plan for the Fort.

An area that was neglected now has a regenerated public square, the fort walls are conserved, a 16th century church and graveyard have been conserved and reopened, and the Old Fort Festival is bringing economic development into the town.

He has written books on everything from the cooperative movement and Donaghmore Workhouse to the history of Laois GAA. As Chair and President of Laois Heritage Society, he has been responsible for publishing journals, promoting research and carrying out practical conservation projects.

Teddy has dedicated his life to the heritage of County Laois and this award acknowledges his immense contribution.

The Irish Wildlife Trust Laois Offaly Branch, BirdWatch Ireland and Kildare Bat Group organised ‘Bats about Rooks’, a walk for all ages through the People’s Park in Portlaoise to hear all about its bird and bat life.

Speakers included ornithologist Ricky Whelan, who discussed the rookery at the nearby Downs, the largest roost in Co Laois.

The walk continued along the Triogue River with information about bats from Anna Collins of Kildare Bat Group.

Speaking at the Awards Ceremony, Minister Malcolm Noonan TD, said: “I am delighted to be able to attend the annual National Heritage Awards and acknowledge the fantastic work of so many heritage enthusiasts around Ireland. National Heritage Week demonstrates that there are a great many people who really do appreciate our precious heritage – be it built, natural or cultural – and are willing to work together to protect and conserve it.

"I share that commitment and welcome the fact that my Government colleagues and I have been in a position to double funding for natural, built and archaeological heritage since I took office in July 2020.”

Chair of the Heritage Council, Dr Martina Moloney praised the enthusiasm and passion of the event and project organisers. She said: “National Heritage Week is not only a celebration of heritage but also a celebration of people and particularly those whose work in heritage, very often as volunteers, has made such a difference to their communities. The Awards are our chance to say thank you for the outstanding work and collective effort of all participants.”

Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan added: “National Heritage Week aims to build awareness and education about our heritage. This year it looked to the past to create a better future and chose themes that have particular resonance for us all as we grapple with climate change and the impact we have on the world around us.

"We chose the themes of sustainability and biodiversity and encouraged organisers to examine the intersection of the environment with preserving our tangible, intangible and natural heritage to create a more resilient world. The Awards are a recognition of every organiser, and of every event and project that took place.

"Today’s recipients are representative of the tremendous work of all organisers across the country, work that supports and encourages heritage protection.”