21 Oct 2022

This weekend's CCFL fixtures

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

21 Oct 2022 10:53 AM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

Saturday, October 22nd

All games at 2.30 unless stated

Under 17 Premier Division                                                                                                                                    Edenderry Town v Mountmellick Utd; Paddy Maloney Park Edenderry                                                                              Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise; Gainstown Mullingar; 

Under 17 Division 1                                                                                                                                                      Emo Celtic v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre; Emo;                                                                                                Kinnegad Juniors v Abbeyleix Ath; Lagan Park Kinnegad; 

Under 19 Premier Division                                                                                                                                            Abbeyleix Ath v Monksland Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix;                                                                                        Mountmellick Utd v Ballymahon; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; 

Under 19 Division 1                                                                                                                                                    Portlaoise v Gallen Utd; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;                                                                                                          Stradbally Town v Emo Celtic; The Lawn Stradbally; 

Senior Division
Willow Park v Mountmellick Utd; 7.30; DPD Park, Athlone;

Sunday October 23rd

All games at 11.00 unless stated 


O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Park Celtic v Clonaslee Utd; 1.00; Stepaside;

Division 1
Abbeyleix Athletic v Inny FC; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix;
Stradbally Town v Portlaoise; The Lawn, Stradbally;
Gallen Utd v Rosenallis A; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane;

Division 3A
Mountmellick Utd B v Cloneygowan Celtic; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly

Womens Division
Mountmellick Utd v Willow Park; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly

