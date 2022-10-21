This weekend's CCFL fixtures

Saturday, October 22nd
All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 Premier Division Edenderry Town v Mountmellick Utd; Paddy Maloney Park Edenderry Mullingar Ath v Portlaoise; Gainstown Mullingar;
Under 17 Division 1 Emo Celtic v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre; Emo; Kinnegad Juniors v Abbeyleix Ath; Lagan Park Kinnegad;
Under 19 Premier Division Abbeyleix Ath v Monksland Utd; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Mountmellick Utd v Ballymahon; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick;
Under 19 Division 1 Portlaoise v Gallen Utd; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Stradbally Town v Emo Celtic; The Lawn Stradbally;
Senior Division
Willow Park v Mountmellick Utd; 7.30; DPD Park, Athlone;
Sunday October 23rd
All games at 11.00 unless stated
O’Neills.com LFA Junior Cup 1st Round
Park Celtic v Clonaslee Utd; 1.00; Stepaside;
Division 1
Abbeyleix Athletic v Inny FC; Fr. Breen Park, Abbeyleix;
Stradbally Town v Portlaoise; The Lawn, Stradbally;
Gallen Utd v Rosenallis A; Brosna Press Park, Ferbane;
Division 3A
Mountmellick Utd B v Cloneygowan Celtic; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick; Offaly
Womens Division
Mountmellick Utd v Willow Park; 2.00; Conor Davis Park, Bay Road, Mountmellick; Offaly
