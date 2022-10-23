Two 'very near misses' on Laois road waiting for traffic calming

A Laois road waiting on a full road safety upgrade has been the site of two "near misses" in the past three weeks.

So says Cllr John Joe Fennelly who is urging Laois County Council to act fast on the road survey that it commissioned for the road in Abbeyleix.

Sweetview Road needs a whole overhaul to make it safe, including pedestrian crossings, footpaths, road signs and road markings, as identified in a Road Safety Impact Assessment last summer.

The works can't come soon enough, according to Cllr Fennelly.

"This really has to be fasttracked. Over the last three weeks, there have been two very very near misses. I ask that you bring the consultation forward to the end of this year. There is no timescale. It could be 2024 or 2025, that is too late. There have been too many close shaves.

"Coming over the bridge as you head to Ballacolla, we got speed indicator signs but they made no difference. People trying to get out on the left hand side are taking their life in their hands. the quicker we get this done the better," he said.

He had tabled a motion to the October Portlaoise Municipal District meeting, asking for the safety measures, in line with the report.

Laois County Council's update states that they are going to apply for funding from the Department of Transport to develop a design so they can do a consultation and get consents. Subject to getting that funding, they will hold a public consultation period in spring of 2023.

"If you have to put money forward before you get it from the Department, do it. I've never asked for this before.

"As soon as there is public consultation, every resident there will be willing to use their voice and tell you the very same thing I'm telling you today," Cllr Fennelly added.