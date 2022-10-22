'Not happy' with Laois council's solution to flooding that's causing councillor to get grief

A public representative who is ‘getting grief’ from residents is ‘not happy’ with Laois County Council’s reliance on Irish Water to fix a flooding problem that is the source of the complaints he is facing.

Cllr Paddy Bracken, Fianna Fáil, called into question the possibility of problems in Mountmellick being addressed when other work is done that has yet to be given a timeframe.

He tabled a motion calling on County Hall to resolve the flooding issue and install a storm water gully at Connolly Street/Lord Edward Street.

In reply Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said it is anticipated that the upgrade of the drainage network at this junction will coincide with the water main rehabilitation at the same location.

This didn’t satisfy Cllr Bracken.

“I’m not happy with that because there has been severe flooding there,” he said.

Cllr Bracken said a house on the corner has been ‘destroyed’ with water. He does not believe that there is any gully at the location.

“I’m getting grief on it,” he said.

He called upon the council to do the work separately from the water project.

The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Osory Mountmelllick Municipal District Meeting in October.