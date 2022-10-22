Allegedly drove wrong way down motorway in Laois

M7 Cork, Dublin, Limerick motorway
A man has been accused of driving against the flow of traffic on the motorway in Laois.
Vladislov Svetlitsnoi,45, of 18 Gardenfield, Buree, Limerick is accused of dangerous driving at the M7 Toll Plaza in Laois and possession of knife on the M7 at Clonadacasey on October 5 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said it’s alleged “he drove the wrong way down the motorway and when his car was searched there was a flick knife in a black bag.”
Judge Andrew Cody ordered disclosure of the evidence to solicitor Barry Fitzgearld. He put the case back to Portlaoise District Court on November 24.
