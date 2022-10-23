Woman drunk in the middle of the road in Laois

A woman who was arrested while drunk in the middle of a road admitted damaging a car in Laois.

Liliana Seviuka, 24, of 14 Gort na nOir, Abbeyleix admitted being drunk and disorderly and causing criminal damage to a car at Ballindine, Mountrath Road, Abbeyleix on October 2 last.

Sgt JJ Kirby said Gardai were called to a public order incident in Abbeyleix on the evening in question. He said they found the defendant sitting in the middle of the road shouting obscenities. She was moved onto the footpath for her own safety, Sgt Kirby explained.

He said Gardai were then made aware of criminal damage to a nearby Ford Mondeo belonging. The damage amounted to €250. Sgt Kirby said the woman has no previous convictions but had received an adult caution.

The defendant, who wasn’t legally represented, pleaded guilty to the offences at a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Judge Andrew Cody asked her if she had repaid the woman whose car she damaged. “Give me a month,” the defendant said. When asked about the offences, she said “it was a mistake. I was out of order."

Judge Cody remanded the woman on bail until November 24 in order for compensation to be paid. He told the woman to bring a receipt showing that the money had been paid.