23 Oct 2022

Judge refuses jurisdiction over alleged Midland Prison attack

Midlands Prison Portlaoise.



Reporter:

Court Reporter

23 Oct 2022 6:53 PM

A case of an inmate accused of pouring boiling water over his cellmate in the Midlands Prison has been referred back to the DPP. 

Declan Harris, 63, of 15 Harbour Row, Cobh, Cork is charged with assault causing harm at the Midlands Prison on August 11, 2020. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the case was before the Portlaoise District Court in June and the DPP had directed it be heard in the District Court. 

Judge Andrew Cody said it was alleged “boiling water was poured over someone” and noted Judge Patricia Cronin had requested better quality photos of the injuries at the June sitting. 

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald confirmed the alleged injured party was the man’s cellmate. He said his client, who wasn’t in court, was on bail in relation to the matter. 

On viewing new images, Judge Cody said “I will not accept jurisdiction in this case.” He said it wasn’t suitable for the District Court. “Refuse jurisdiction and refer it back to the DPP for further consideration,” he remarked. 

Judge Cody remanded the man on bail in his absence until November 24 in order to give the DPP an opportunity to consider the matter.

