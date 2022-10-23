Trainee chef fined for being drunk in Portlaoise

A Roscommon based trainee chef who fell asleep on a train and woke up in Portlaoise was fined €200 for public intoxication.
William Gallagher, 34, of 16 Oaklawn Drive, Racecourse Road, Roscommon was arrested on Main Street in Portlaoise on March 12 last.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the man was “stumbling” and “unable to stand unassisted” at 12.45am on the date in question. He said he had two previous convictions.
A Barrister for the accused said he “fell asleep on the train and woke up in Portlaoise.” He said the man was a sous chef working in a hotel in Athlone. “He apologised profusely at the time and was and is very embarrassed,” he added.
Judge Andrew Cody fined the man €200 at the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
