Search

23 Oct 2022

Young Laois doctor accepted as member of Royal College of Physicians

Young Laois doctor accepted as member of Royal College of Physicians

Dr. Evelyn Fennelly at the conferring ceremony with her parents, Frank and Cathy Fennelly.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 Oct 2022 2:53 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A newly qualified Laois doctor is celebrating being accepted into the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

Dr Evelyn Fennelly of Ballyfin was recently conferred with Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

The ceremony took place in the College’s historic headquarters on Kildare Street in Dublin.

Attending with Dr Fennelly were her proud parents, Mountmellick native Frank and Cathy. 

Dr Fennelly is from a family of high achievers, including her sister, teacher Olivia who spent this summer volunteering in Mexico, and her aunt Joan, a long distance sea swimmer in Bristol.

Conferral of Membership of the RCPI recognises the completion of professional examinations taken as part of the training scheme in Internal Medicine.

Laois African food company awarded Micro Business of the Year

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland was founded in 1654 and remains the largest postgraduate medical training body in Ireland.

Dr Fennelly is a graduate of the medical school at NUI Galway and completed her postgraduate training in the Mater University Hospital Dublin, University College Hospital Galway, and the Mayo Clinic Arizona, USA. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media