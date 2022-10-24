Progress on Laois bridge repairs

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
A contractor is being appointed to carry out repair works to a bridge in Laois.
The issue was raised at a meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District by Cllr Padraig Fleming.
He asked: “That Laois County Council give an update on the Bridge repairs at Clopook, Luggacurren.”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said, “Laois County Council has inspected this bridge and is currently in the process of appointing a contractor to carry out the repair works."
Mr McVeigh said that "these works will be carried out as soon as possible.”
