Laois Ladies make clean sweep of nominations for TG4 Ladies Football Player of the Year

The Intermediate shortlist is made up entirely of players from All-Ireland champions Laois. Mo Nerney, who claimed the ZuCar Golden boot award after finishing as the top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Championships with a total of 5-31.

Aisling Donoher is also nominated after her Player of the Match in the TG4 All-Ireland Final victory over Wexford,

The final nomination went to Erone Fitzpatrick, who scored 4-15 en route to Croke Park glory.

All three players were crucial to the success of Laois Ladies and will all play vital roles if Laois is to perform well in the Senior grade in 2023. Aisling Erone and Mo naturally received nominations for the overall team of the year in their respective positions

The Senior nominations were made up of three players from three separate counties.

TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath are represented on the Senior shortlist by Emma Duggan, who received a TG4 All-Star award last year.

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was the top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 4-24, is also nominated, along with Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.