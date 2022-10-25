Laois road to close daily till mid December

A road in Killeshin is to be closed daily from next Tuesday until mid December.
Laois County Council announced its intention to temporarily close the L-7911 Killeshin from the Junction of L-7914 to the Junction with the L-7895.
The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm from Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, December 16.
Laois County Council said the closure is necessary to facilitate the rebuilding of the cemetery wall and to carry out a water main diversion.
The council said diversions will be clearly signposted.
A map indicating the routes to be closed and the alternative routes will be available for inspection at www.laois.ie and Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise.
