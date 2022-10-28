Laois Community & Voluntary Award Social Inclusion winner #laoisawards

The Laois Integration Network has won the Social Inclusion Award at the Laois Community and Voluntary Awards 2022.

The judges found that the Laois Integration Network shone out for their potential policy impact to promote greater integration and acceptance and by delivering intercultural training with the result of potentially breaking down barriers in communities in the county and so increasing social inclusion within the system, as well as on the ground

The Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Cllr Thomasina Connell presented the winners with a Galway Crystal Plate and prize-money of €500.

The Runner-up in this category is Laois Down Syndrome with a prize of €250 presented by the Laois County Council CEO John Mulholland.

The following is the full list of nominees in the Social Inclusion section who also received Certificates of Achievement for their contribution to their communities.

Midlands LGBT+ Project

Portlaoise Active Retirement

Laois Offaly Families Against Autism

Portarlington Rugby Football Club

Arthritis Ireland, Laois Branch

Clonaslee Failte Isteach

Portarlington Social Services

Laois Down Syndrome

Borris-in-Ossory Social Services

Laois Integration Network

The award was presented with the award at a gala reception in the Midlands Park Hotel on Friday, October 28.

This is the 13th year of the awards which were hosted by Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network and sponsored by People First Credit Union.

The Leinster Express / LAOIS LIVE is honoured to be the media partner.