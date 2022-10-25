Random nature of vicious assault in Portlaoise causes Laois gardaí to renew appeal

Laois gardaí have renewed their appeal to the community for what's understood to have been a viscous and random attack in Portlaoise.

A big investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the attack on a man in the heart of the town in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 23.

It is understood that victim, a many aged in his 40s from nearby Mountmellick was confronted by four males on Coote Street at approximately 1.20am. He is believed to have been waiting for a left with his girlfriend when confronted an subsequently beaten badly.

The man was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise before being transferred to St James's Hospital in Dublin for specialist treatment on injuries to the head area. While not life-threatening, it is likely his recovery take some time.

Gardaí are advancing inquiries into the incident which occurred opposite the former Eircom telephone exchange near Market Square in the town centre. CCTV footage captured around town on the night is being reviewed.

Gardaí have yet to establish how many of those who confronted the man were involved in the assault. As a result their witness appeal extends to anybody who may have been on the scene at the time of the attack.

"Any person who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to contact investigating Gardaí," said a statement.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.