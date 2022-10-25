Laois council discussion on National Ploughing Championships gets heated

A discussion on whether the National Ploughing Association should make a contribution to the council for roads became heated at a recent council meeting.

Cllr PJ Kelly raised the matter at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He had asked: “That Laois County Council examine the road around the National Ploughing Championship site and carry out any necessary repairs where required.”

Cllr Kelly explained that water cuts had been filled in on the road in places where two lane traffic was allowed. He noted that some of the work is already underway.

In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will arrange for routine maintenance works to be carried out in this area. This will involve re-opening of water cuts and repairing any road damage that has occurred.”

However, Cllr Aisling Moran asked “is there any contribution from the ploughing?” She wanted to know should a contribution not be sought from the National Ploughing Association. “If it was Electric Picnic or another festival they would be made to do it,” she said.

However, Cllr Padraig Fleming said “the amount of money the National Ploughing Association bring into Laois and the surrounding counties is phenomenal.”

Cllr Moran agreed it was a fantastic organisation but claimed the money “stays within the NPA”.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy pointed out that “every hotel in the county is full for three days.” He said “the local pubs are packed” during the event.

At one point, Cllr McEvoy claimed “this meeting is getting out of hand.” He accused Cllr Moran of “trying to take over” the meeting.

Cllr Moran said “it cost the council money to put in those water cuts and now it is costing the council money to redo the cuts.” She argued that she wasn’t taking over the meeting and said as a councillor, “you are supposed to be looking after public money.”

Cllr Padraig Fleming said “I totally disagree with you on that because what the National Ploughing Championships are doing for Ireland, let alone Laois in particular is absolutely phenomenal.”