Elderly using road instead of 'dangerous' Laois footpath

Elderly people are using the road instead of a ‘slippery and dangerous’ Laois footpath, a meeting was told.
Cllr PJ Kelly raised his concerns about the path at the latest meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
He asked: “That Laois County Council carry out repairs to the footpath on Church Avenue, Stradbally as some parts are very steep and can prove very slippery and dangerous in frosty weather.”
Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said “Laois County Council will consider this project for the 2023 programme of works subject to IPB funding being available.”
Cllr Kelly said it was very steep in places and he hoped funding would become available as “some of the older people would be nervous of it.”
Cllr Paschal McEvoy seconded the motion and said “there is old people that would actually walk on the road because of the footpaths.” He asked Mr McVeigh to “maybe just have a look at it.”
