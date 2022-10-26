Famous Laois Supervet to discuss loss of his mum on RTÉ

Famous Laois native, the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick, will speak about the loss of his dear mum in Ballyfin when he joins Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show this week.

The vet, writer and TV star will be among a star studded line up which includes Olympic Champion, a star singer, a world famous banker, two pop icons and a Hollywood A lister to the RTÉ studio.

The Late Late team say Ballyfin's vet is joining Ryan to discuss what's described as a searingly honest memoir detailing a turbulent couple of years in his life both personally with the passing of his beloved mother Rita, and professionally with Covid seriously impacting his business.

In his first Irish interview since publishing Beyond Supervet: How Animals Make Us The Best We Can Be, he will join Ryan to share why he believes now is the right time to speak his truth.

Noel will be in Ireland on the same weekend his sister Frances stages her latest play in Mountmellick entitled The Case. MORE ON THE LATE LATE BELOW LINK.

Fresh from her gold medal win at the European Championships, Kellie Harrington will talk to Ryan about her journey to the top of women's boxing and the many setbacks and obstacles she overcame along the way.



Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will be in studio to chat about working opposite some of the biggest names in showbiz from Judi Dench to Julia Roberts, finding out his mother was a secret agent after her death and the time he played Robert de Niro's right leg.



Ryan will catch up with country music star Daniel O'Donnell and viewers are in for a treat as he will perform the title track from his brand new album, I Wish You Well.



President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, will join us on Friday to talk about interest rate hikes, the Irish economy and how she continues to break glass ceilings.



Pop legends Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott will be on the show for a catch-up with Ryan and will also perform their new single, as well as a Beautiful South classic.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, October 28th at 9:35 pm