GDPR 'bulls**t' - Laois councillor demands live streamed meetings

A Laois county councillor is again demanding the immediate live streaming of council meetings, claiming that it was agreed 16 months ago but not implemented.

A new microphone system has recently been added to Laois County Council chambers, and three cameras are installed, but councillors have not yet agreed to roll the cameras for the public to view their public meetings online.

Cllr Aisling Moran has rejected any objection over GDPR as "bulls**t" in a heated debate at the October council meeting, and said she is "p***ed off".

Cllr Moran said she had tabled a motion 16 months ago requesting live streaming to the public of the monthly council meetings, which are open to the public to attend in the public gallery. That motion had been seconded and the council had agreed to consider it.

This October she tabled another motion urging the council to implement the measure.

"30 days is a reasonable length of time for a resolution," Cllr Moran said.

She said that she had consulted a barrister and sent a Section 140 to the council to get the streaming implemented. She asked why that order was rejected. She asked for a roll call at the meeting of councillors to vote on live streaming.

"We put our names forward to represent the public. In the interests of transparancy and accountability. If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.

"If 14 other county councils can do it and you can't because of GDPR, that is bulls**t," Cllr Moran said.

She was asked not to use "that sort of language" by the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Thomasina Connell.

In reply to the motion, Laois County Council said that video cameras are now installed in the council chambers, but that councillors have not yet agreed to live streaming, and they will first have to amend the standing orders.

Cllr Thomasina Connell said that the Section 140 was dismissed by the CPG committee, made up of councillors.

"We felt it wasn't the appropriate mechanism," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald proposed to form a sub-committee of six councillors representing all political groups, to discuss the matter first.

"I don't think for data protection you can force people. It wasn't agreed at the last meeting, it was proposed to look at it," she said.

Cllr Seamus McDonald seconded her proposal.

Last December 2021 Director of Services Donal Brennan had said substantial protocols would have to be developed before live cameras rolled.

"It will first be cleared by the CPG and then the council chamber", he said.