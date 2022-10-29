Search

29 Oct 2022

Laois new World Kickboxing champion is aiming for the Olympics

Laois new World Kickboxing champion is aiming for the Olympics

Ugne Kleinaityte with her parents Thomas and Zydrone and Portlaoise College Principal Noel Daly.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

29 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

A Laois secondary school is celebrating for a student who has won Silver at the WKC World Kickboxing Championships.

Portlaoise College student Ugne Kleinaityte claimed silver medal at the championships held in Kerry recently.

Ugne who incredibly trains mostly on her own at home, is hoping to represent Ireland at a future Olympics. 

The 3rd Year student, Ugne Kleinaityte won at the tournament which sees the best teenage fighters in the world competing against each other was staged in the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

Ugne outlasted athletes from many different nationalities to reach the final in the 50kg 13-14 year old division.

Ugne has no Kickboxing club, but with the support of her parents Zydrone and Thomas, she trains on her own and with  Portlaoise Boxing Club.

The athlete was delighted to bring her silver medal back to Portlaoise.

Her long term ambition is to represent Ireland at the 2028 Olympics, however her short term goal is to get to the 2023 World Championships in America where she will move up an age category.

Principal Noel Daly says all are proud of her great achievement and dedication.

“All of us at Portlaoise College are really proud of Ugne’s achievement. Her silver medal is a culmination of all her hard work, dedication and support from her family, we wish Ugne well in next year’s World Championships”.

