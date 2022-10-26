IN PICTURES: Portlaoise packed for Garda Band's Laois Centenary concert

Laois Offaly Division Chief Superintendent John Scanlan welcomed the Garda Band to Laois for a special gala charity concert which also featured Portlaoise Comhaltas at SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church.
Photographer Luke Wynne was also there for the Leinster Express / Laois Live where the audience at packed parish church enjoyed a great night of tunes held as part of the An Garda Síochána's Centenary celebration in 2022. Tap ARROW or NEXT to see more pictures taken on the night.
