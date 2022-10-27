Be an early bird to the Forest Fest fun in Laois next summer

The wait is over with tickets going on sale for the second edition of the hit Laois summer music and arts festival Forest Fest'

The popular and critically acclaimed event was a sell-out success earlier this summer with a capacity crowd flocking each day to Emo village. Now early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28.

The inaugural festival earned plaudits from the pundits and rave reviews from the fans for its indie boutique festival style, eclectic and entertaining line-up, easy-going, family-friendly atmosphere and is nominated as Best Festival at the Midlands Hospitality Awards.

The discounted weekend Early Bird Tickets are on sale from Friday, October 28 for €180, plus the standard booking fee and charges. This special offer will be for a limited period and the price will increase once the tickets go on general release as acts for next year's festival are announced.

"We are highly aware of the cost-of-living issues facing people and as a family-friendly festival we want to continue to give good value while not compromising on our high standards of entertainment, facilities and the overall Forest Fest experience," outlined Festival founder and promoter, Philip Meagher.

“That’s a really good value price point for what’s on offer right throughout the weekend in the fabulous setting of Emo village. The line-up is coming together nicely and will be second to none in terms of an eclectic and entertaining mix of international headliners, and the best of established Irish bands and emerging talent.

"The feedback on this year's festival has been amazing and we want to build on that as we hone and enhance our overall festival offering and experience. We want to build on the balance, diversity and fun that was represented in this summer's festival. That's what our fans want and that's the feedback we're getting all the time as we engage with our fanbase. They liked the atmosphere, the setting, the standards, the relaxed and convenient set-up and that's what we want to replicate next summer in Emo," he said.

With the line-up still a closely guarded secret, Philip did reveal some new additions for Forest Fest2 to be staged from July 21 to 23 next year.

“To provide a platform for the amazing talent and the renaissance in interest for Irish influenced music we are going to have a fourth stage, The Forest Fleadh, to exclusively showcase trad and folk music, there’s a real revival and energy going on in that space.

"We are continuing to develop the overall Forest Fest offering, taking cognisance of our discerning demographic and that will be reflected in the quality and spectrum of the line-up, children's entertainment, and arts programme. It's great to see so many brilliant acts and performers keen to play Forest Fest as the word has gone out as to the staging and production values delivered this year," said the promoter.

Weekend Camping & Glamping

In another development Forest Fest have added a glamping option to their camping facilities for next summer’s festival. Camping proved a popular choice this year and was completely sold out.

“People were impressed with the standard and quality of the services we provided at our camping. It’s particularly good value and festival goers enjoyed being able to grab a coffee and croissant at the campsites, after their refreshing and free hot showers, all within easy walking distance of the Forest Fest arena and stages, just a stone’s throw away.

Comfort and Convenience

“For next summer we are going to further provide for those looking for even more comfort and convenience as we partner with the highly rated and vastly experienced Pitched Perfect team and their glamping facilities. Fans who purchase a Weekend Festival Glamping Ticket* can then choose to upgrade to the glamping option they prefer. People want to make a weekend of it, and we want to accommodate that and make it as comfy and cosy for them as possible,” Philip outlined.

He concluded: “We are also greatly appreciative and are acutely aware of all the support and cooperation we receive from the local community and residents in Emo village and our neighbours in the fabulous Coillte forest and Emo Court estate, which provides the stunning backdrop, setting and warm welcome to all visitors to Forest Fest.

Web link to tickets below picture.

Weekend Early Bird Tickets for Forest Fest2 go on sale this Friday, October 28th at 12 noon.

The discounted early bird price will be for a limited period only. The early bird offering includes weekend festival tickets and weekend festival tickets with camping. Those with Weekend Camping Tickets have the option to upgrade to a glamping preference with Pitched Perfect. Children 12 and under, go free, once accompanied by a ticket holding adult. Forest Fest is an over 18’s event and subject to licence.

Buy Your Tickets here: https://forestfest.ie/

*The link for those who purchase a Forest Fest Weekend Glamping ticket to upgrade to the glamping option of their choice is: https://pitchedperfect.ie/product-category/forest-fest-2023/