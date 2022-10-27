Search

27 Oct 2022

High hopes for Laois Tidy Towns teams at national awards

High hopes for Laois Tidy Towns teams at national awards

Abbeyleix Tidy Towns were among a select number of committees to receive their award in person last year.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

27 Oct 2022 8:07 PM

Laois will be well represented at the National Tidy SuperValu Towns Awards when they take part in Dublin on October 28.

Members of Tidy Towns Committees in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix and Durrow will be in the RDS when the winners of the various categories and overall prizes are revealed and presented with prizes.

Abbeyleix has been vying for the top prize in recent years. Last year the committee was among a select few in Dublin to collect the Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town Award. It was presented at a scaled back ceremony due to Covid-19 so they'll be hoping to celebrate again in the company of a much bigger crowd in Dublin on Friday.

The Portlaoise contingent won a silver award in 2022 have put in major efforts in recent years.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys will be announcing and presenting the awards with SuperValu MD Ian Allen.

IN PICTURES: Open Day at Irish speaking Laois secondary school

The results book and individual adjudication reports for all the Laois committees that entered this year will be available from 1pm online at the SuperValu Tidy Towns website HERE.

They will also be posted to each committee for arrival on November 1.

IN PICTURES: Open Day at Irish speaking Laois secondary school

You can tune in to the Tidy Towns Facebook livestream page on Friday at 12pm to see the Awards Ceremony, where the pride and passion of TidyTowns Committees across Ireland will be celebrated. To watch tap the link HERE

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media