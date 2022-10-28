Search

28 Oct 2022

Laois town's river close to bursting banks following Status Orange rainfall

The River Owenass in Mountmellick

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

28 Oct 2022 3:23 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Heavy rain overnight has caused a surge in water levels in a river that has previously flooded a Laois town.

The River Owenass in Mountmellick is this Friday only inches away from bursting its banks.

According to OPW figures at the Borness measuring station, the river has surged in height by 1.4 metres overnight, to 2.104 metres by midday. The flood level is 2.26 metres.

Laois and all of Leinster was under an overnight Status Orange Rain and Thunderstorm warning with flooding likely.

Below a measuring gauge at the River Owenass at Irishtown bridge, photographed at lunchtime on Friday, October 28 by a Leinster Express reader in Mountmellick.

More rain is on the way, extending to all areas by Friday afternoon and some will be heavy or thundery at times.

Met Éireann predicts rain for the southern half of the country, heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding. The rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to scattered showers. 

The Midlands are to be dry on Saturday night but on Sunday scattered heavy showers will become widespread by afternoon. 

It is five years since the town suffered the worst flood in living memory, with some 100 premises affected and the N80 road forced to close. Mountmellick is still awaiting multi million flood defence barriers.

