Ballyroan appoints new All Ireland winning manager

Credit: Denis Byrne
Ballyroan Abbey performed well over many people's expectations this year in the championship. They're a team on the rise with some very good minor and 20s teams to come into the senior fold in the next couple of years.
This week they appointed a new senior manager. Shane Wall takes over the promising setup. The Baltinglass man has been involved with the very successful Meath ladies for the last three years.
This year the Meath Ladies won their second senior All-Ireland title in a row. By all accounts, Wall and his fellow Baltinglass coach Paul Garrigan were key figures behind the scenes in the royal lady's success.
Wall will be hoping to get the best out of this young and promising Ballyroan side as they look to take the next step in becoming real contenders for the Laois Senior football championship.
