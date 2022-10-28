Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 8

Saturday October 29th All games at 2.30 unless stated
Under 17 Premier Division Portlaoise v Monksland Utd; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise; Mullingar Ath v Mountmellick Utd; Gainstown Mullingar;
Under 17 Division 1 Clonaslee Utd v Emo Celtic; Community Centre Clonaslee;
Under 19 Premier Division Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix; Mountmellick Utd v Ballymahon; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick;
Under 19 Division 1 Stradbally Town v Portlaoise; The Lawn Stradbally; Emo Celtic v Mullingar Ath B; Community Field Emo;
Sunday, October 30th All games at 11.00 unless stated
Senior Division Mountmellick Utd A v Monksland Utd; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick;
Division 1
Inny FC v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre, Streete, Westmeath;
Portlaoise v Abbeyleix Athletic; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise; Gallen Utd v Stradbally Town; Brosna Press Park Ferbane;
Coolraine A v Rosenallis AFC; Durrow, Tullamore;
Division 3A Midlands Celtic v Emo Rangers; Castle Park, Lea Road, Portarlington;
Rosenallis B v Mountmellick Utd B; The Grove, Rosenallis;
Women's Division Portlaoise v Ballymackey FC; 2.00; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise;
