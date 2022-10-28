Search

28 Oct 2022

Combined Counties Football League Fixtures Week 8

Saturday October 29th                        All games at 2.30 unless stated

Under 17 Premier Division                                                                                                                                            Portlaoise v Monksland Utd; Rossleighan Park Portlaoise;                                                                            Mullingar Ath v Mountmellick Utd; Gainstown Mullingar; 

Under 17 Division 1                                                                                                                                                          Clonaslee Utd v Emo Celtic; Community Centre Clonaslee; 

Under 19 Premier Division                                                                                                                                              Abbeyleix Ath v Mullingar Ath; Fr Breen Park Abbeyleix;                                                                                                Mountmellick Utd v Ballymahon; Conor Davis Park Mountmellick; 

Under 19 Division 1                                                                                                                                                      Stradbally Town v Portlaoise; The Lawn Stradbally;                                                                                                              Emo Celtic v Mullingar Ath B; Community Field Emo; 

Sunday, October 30th                                                                                            All games at 11.00 unless stated

Senior Division                                                                                                                                                          Mountmellick Utd A v Monksland Utd; Conor Davis Park, Mountmellick;

Division 1                             

Inny FC v Clonaslee Utd; Community Centre, Streete, Westmeath;                     

Portlaoise v  Abbeyleix Athletic; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise;                                                                                Gallen Utd v Stradbally Town; Brosna Press Park Ferbane;                                                                             

Coolraine A v Rosenallis AFC; Durrow, Tullamore;

Division 3A                                                                                                                                                                      Midlands Celtic v Emo Rangers; Castle Park, Lea Road, Portarlington;                                                                               

Rosenallis B v Mountmellick Utd B; The Grove, Rosenallis;

Women's Division                                                                                                                                                        Portlaoise v Ballymackey FC; 2.00; Rossleighan Park, Portlaoise;

