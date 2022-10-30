Man grabbed woman in Portlaoise

A man who grabbed and attempted to kiss a passing woman in Portlaoise was given a two month jail sentence.

Paddy Dunne, 50, of 1 Slieve Bloom Park, Clonaslee admitted to charges of assault and threatening and abusive behaviour arising from the incident in Portlaoise on August 23 last year.

Sgt JJ Kirby said gardai received a call about an alleged assault at Lyster Lane on the date in question. He said the injured party was walking down the lane with her friend when the defendant approached and tried to hug and kiss her. The man wouldn’t let go until the woman’s friend intervened, Sgt Kirby told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said his client, who appeared in court via videolink, was a single man who is serving a prison sentence for a similar but unrelated offence. He said the man is “below average intellect and also has problems with alcohol.”

Describing the behaviour as “completely inexcusable”, Mr Fitzgerald said his client is apologetic and wishes to convey his apologies. Prison has given him time to reflect on his behaviour, said Mr Fitzgerald, who said the man has gained “enhanced status” at the Midlands Prison.

Judge Andrew Cody sentenced the man to two months in prison in relation to the assault and one month in relation to the threatening behaviour. He said both sentences were to commence from the date of the court sitting.