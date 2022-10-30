Woman disqualified for driving at 171kmh in Laois

A woman caught doing 171kmh on the motorway was disqualified from driving for three months.
Sabina Kupriene, 33, of 46 Hawthorns, Nenagh, Co Tipperary was detected driving at 171kmh at Clonagooden, Portlaoise on March 27 last.
Garda Stephen O’Hanlon said he stopped the lady on the day in question. He said the weather was good and the traffic was light so he decided to issue her with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice.
However, despite Garda O’Hanlon giving the motorist an opportunity, the fine went unpaid, he told the sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Judge Andrew Cody fined the woman €200 and disqualified her from driving for three months.
