Search

30 Oct 2022

Quotes sought to replace 'dangerous' Laois footpath

Footpath

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

30 Oct 2022 12:23 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council is seeking quotes for the replacement of a ‘dangerous’  footpath in Laois. 

Cllr  Aisling Moran asked  “that this Council replace the footpaths in Saint Abban’s Terrace Killeen, as they are in a very poor condition and are a trip hazard.”

She was supported in her motion at Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District by Cllr Ben Brennan. 

Cllr Brennan said: “They are dangerous. We are listening to the radio every day of claims from other counties. Laois County Council has a good reputation and we would like to keep it. We don’t want to see someone getting hundreds of thousands for something that shouldn’t happen. Footpaths is a priority.” 

Laois Offaly identified as the worst area in Ireland for accessing dental care

Cllr Paschal McEvoy said Laois fares very well in terms of low insurance claims. “I think we are the lowest in the country,” he remarked. 

Cllr Brennan agreed that the county was the lowest in the county and said: “We don’t want to slip.”

In his response, Laois Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council has inspected this footpath at Saint Abban’s Terrace and we are currently in the process of obtaining a quotation for these works. Based on the available funding, the works may need to be carried out on a phased basis.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media