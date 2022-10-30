IN PICTURES: Packed out show at The Case in Mountmellick

The Mountmellick Community Arts Centre was packed out on back to back nights this Halloween weekend to enjoy the latest play penned by Ballyfin thespian Frances Harney.
The cast of The CASE was joined on Friday by former Laois TD and Minister John Moloney who played the role of Sir Hugh Clewman. Saturday's guest star was the Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick, brother of Frances. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see pictures taken on the night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.