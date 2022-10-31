Impressive Mountmellick march into Quarter Final of Leinster Junior Hurling Championship

Mountmellick coughed up four clear-cut goal chances – two in either half – yet still managed to find the back of the net three times as they convincingly brushed aside Carlow’s Burren Rangers. Damien Carter’s men were the better side for almost the entire game, save for a lackluster ten minutes at the end of the first half, and fully deserved their victory. The win means they advance to the quarter final of the AIB Leinster Club Junior Hurling Championship.

Mountmellick started the game strongly, showing attacking ambition from the off and should have had a goal in the opening two minutes, but half-forward, Seamus Stapleton could not convert. Finn Culleton came close moments later but was denied by Burren Rangers’ goalkeeper, Ciaran Caffrey.

Mountmellick 3-17

Burren Rangers 0-11

The goal finally came in the 11th minute when Culleton won a penalty. James Hilliard stepped up and drove the ball into the net. The big, powerful Hilliard had a great first half, but it was the move to take him off frees in favour of Michael Birmingham that would eventually pay dividends for the men in blue.

Having controlled the game for twenty minutes, Mountmellick had only a slim lead to show, and allowed Burren Rangers back into the game. The visitors were playing that one pass too many while the Carlow men were happy to have a go from anywhere. Dylan Townsend scored a remarkable six unanswered points between the twentieth and thirtieth minute as Rangers led 0-9 to 1-4 at the break.

But Mountmellick found their form in the second half, taking full control of the game and asserting their dominance with little resistance. The second goal of the day came in the 38th minute when Jarleth Connolly got in front of the Rangers goal and made no mistake from close range.

Mountmellick were drawing a lot of fouls in midfield, allowing Man of the Match, Michael Birmingham to show off his marksmanship. The groans of the local Carlow crowd were music to Mountmellick ears each time Birmingham shaped up for a free – the point inevitably following.

The final nail in the coffin came with the last puck of the game when Michael Birmingham stepped up to score Mountmellick’s second penalty of the game and their third goal. As impressive as Dylan Townsend’s six points were in the first half, Birmingham’s haul of 1-8 in the second half and 1-10 overall was nothing short of sensational.

After the game, Mountmellick Manager, Damien Carter spoke to the Leinster Express. “We made hard work of it on the first half, but we got our shooting boots on in the second half and drove it home. The backs were excellent today, I thought; the puck outs worked really well, and we brought on five subs there as well. Twenty lads used today and very happy to get game-time into all of them.”