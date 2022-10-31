Rain forces cancellation of Laois Halloween event

A happy face at the Pumpkin Patch in Clonad GAA on Sunday, October 30.
A popular Laois Halloween family event has been cancelled, due to rain and its own popularity.
The Pumpkin Patch at Clonad GAA field in Portlaoise has been rained out.
The event was to run over two days, Sunday and Monday October 30 and 31.
However organisers took the difficult decision to cancel the Monday event on the previous night.
The good news is they sold every pumpkin they had on Saturday, raising money for the club.
"Unfortunately due to the forecasted heavy rain and the massive crowds today we are completely sold out and regret that we have to CANCEL tomorrow's event.
"We would like to thank you all for your support and making the Laois Pumpkin Patch the success it is year after year. We hope you had a fantastic day.
"Happy Halloween from us all at Laois Pumpkin Patch. See you next year," they said.
