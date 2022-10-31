Search

31 Oct 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 31, 2022

Death Notices for Laois - Monday, October 31, 2022

31 Oct 2022 1:23 PM

James Heffernan - Mountrath

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of James (Jim) Heffernan of Paddock, Mountrath. 

Peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was also known for his DJ days at L.C.R. Radio for his show “Jim’s Country and Western Show”. He will be sadly missed by his wife Ellie, sons Michael and Jason, daughters Mary and Karen, son-in-law Bob, sisters Mary, Lilly, Anne and Margaret, brother s Paddy, Joe, Anthony, Lazzie and Thomas, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath, on Monday evening from 6pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Edmund’s Church Castletown (eircode R32KT22), for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery Mountrath.

Ellen Bannon - Errill

The death took place on Sunday, October 30 of Ellen (Nellie) Bannon (née McGrath) of Oldtown, Errill. 

Greatly missed by her son Donal and her sisters Angela (Campion) and Nan (O'Keefe), sister-in-law Ann, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney (R32 NY24) on Tuesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in The Church of Our Lady Queen of The Universe, Errill at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill. 

John Collins - Portlaoise

The death took place on Thursday, October 27 of John (Séan) Collins of Beechlawn, Portlaoise, and formerly Rehins Ballina, and Loughbollard Clane.

Peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Carmel. Dearly loved father to Dee, John, Derek, David, James, and Paul. Cherished grandfather to Aaron, Jordan, Jamie, Madison, Callum, Kayden, Clodagh, Brandon, Dylan and Eire. Deeply regretted by his loving family. Brothers Kevin and Alfie. And Pat (Rip). Sisters Dilly, and Rita. Brothers in law, sisters in law. Sons in law. Daughters in law. Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral home on Sunday from 5.30pm With rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday to arrive at SS Peter and Pauls Church Portlaoise for 12 noon requiem Mass. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/ Cremation will follow in Newlands Cross crematorium. 

