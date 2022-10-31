Halloween WEATHER: More trick than treat as Met Éireann warnings in force

Met Éireann's weather forecast for Oiche Samhain matches the Halloween colours with Satus Orange and Status Yellow rain warnings in force for October 31.

A Status Orange rain alert covers Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny with "intense rain" expected on Monday afternoon that Met Éireann says will lead to some flooding. It is valid from noon to 5pm on Monday.

A Status Yellow warning for heavy rain on Halloween is in force for all of Ireland which Met Éireann says will lead to localised flooding and some disruption. It is valid from 6am Monday to just after midnight on Monday.

The National Forecast from Met Éireann for Halloween warns of heavy and possibly thundery outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country will become widespread through the day. This will included some intense falls will occur across Munster and south Leinster in particular with some flooding and disruption likely.

Drier weather will develop in western areas later this afternoon but rain will linger elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees, mildest early in the east, with moderate to fresh southerly winds easing through the day.

Met Éireann expects rain in eastern counties will clear east early on Halloween night, followed by clear spells and a scattering of showers. However, it will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 4 and 8 degrees. Some mist and fog patches in parts also with light to moderate southerly winds veering southwesterly by morning.

More below tweet to see the forecast for the rest of the week.

Heavy & possibly thundery outbreaks of rain will occur today with some intense falls across the S especially☔️ Some flooding & disruption is likely ⚠️



Becoming drier in western areas later.



️Highs of 10 to 15°C.



See warnings here⚠️https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/Xz6tYoQvrD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2022

National outlook for the coming days is for unsettled with spells of wet and blustery, or windy weather, there will be a continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks. Temperatures will fall back closer to average, noticeably cooler at night, however frost is not anticipated.