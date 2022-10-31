Laois glampsite planned near Slieve Bloom mountains

A new glampsite is being planned beside the Slieve Bloom mountains in Laois.

A planning application for ten glamping pods has been lodged to Laois County Council.

The applicant John Maher seeks permission to:

"construct a glamping development consisting of 10 no. self contained glamping pods, communal building containing reception and showers/toilets, renovation and extension to existing cottage as part of the development, waste water treatment system and polishing filter and new site entrance and all associated works".

The development address is Cappanagraigue, Clonaslee on the Maher family farm.

A previous application that was returned as incomplete, gave details of what the applicant wants to do.

"The proposed development is for quirky glamping pods clustered around a green area surrounded by gardens and walkways. The pods will be timber framed chalet style structures with self contained cooking, washing and toilet facilities. Each pod has the capacity to sleep two adults, with a kingsize bed."

They say it is aimed at adults seeking short stay holidays in the countryside. One pod would be also wheelchair accessible. It would be open from Easter to October.

"We believe couples will appreciate the privacy and boutique style feel of the experience," Mr Maher said.

The first application also stated that they intend to apply for half of the funding cost from Laois Partnership Company.

A planning decision is due in mid December.