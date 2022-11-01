'Significant' reports of illegal Halloween fireworks in Laois

Laois Gardaí received a "significant number" of calls about fireworks over the Halloween weekend, but say no serious incidents took place.
Despite the heavy rain all day on October 31, the Gardaí say they were busy across the county.
"The rain quietened activties but we still had a significant number of calls regarding fireworks.
"We were busy but there were no serious incidents," a senior spokesperson told the Leinster Express / Laois Live.
The Garda spokesperson emphasised that buying and using fireworks without a licence is illegal in the state.
"They are dangerous, and they upset animals, and cause upset to the elderly," he said.
