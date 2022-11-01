Laois bakers in enjoy big success at big British bakery awards

Abbeyleix-based artisan bakery Mueller & O’Connell was awarded silver for their Wholegrain Spelt Loaf at the recent World Bread Awards in London.

The award night was held for the first time in three years at St John’s Church in Hyde Park, London on Wednesday 26th October and the awards are regarded as the UK’s most prestigious bread awards with entries judged by a stellar panel of judges.

Commenting on the award David Grothier, co-owner said: “Given the high profile of the awards, the international element to it and seeing the high quality of the loaves submitted it's a huge honour and it means a lot to us. Not only is it a reflection of the quality of our bread but also recognition of all the hard work the team put in every day to ensure the highest quality for our customers every day.

“Our Wholegrain Spelt Loaves are made with three simple ingredients; water, salt and stoneground spelt flour from Oak Forst Mills in Pilltown Co Kilkenny, so a big shout out to Emma and her team who supply us with the very best flour as we couldn't have done it without their amazing local ingredient.

"It’s not just the Wholegrain Spelt loaf, we’re proud to say all our breads and pastries are made using the finest local ingredients and as a proud member of Laois Taste we also stock a range of foods from amazing producers from around the county. We always tell people if they can’t get to the bakery they can order our breads on our website for delivery,” he added.

Mueller & O’Connell bakes 11 different kinds of breads daily, including seven types of sourdough loaves, as well a range of delicious pastries that change regularly depending on what fruits are in season.

Four par-baked loaves consisting of three Country White loaves and one Granary loaf are available to order for delivery on www.mocbakery.ie.