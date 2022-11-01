Search

01 Nov 2022

Events announced to celebrate 76,000 volunteers during Charities Trustees Week 2022

charities

Minister Joe O'Brien launches the programme of events.

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 Nov 2022 6:00 PM

A bumper calendar of events is planned for Ireland's 6th Charity Trustees Week from 14 - 18 November.

The annual event celebrates the contribution of more than 76,000 volunteers across the country, including in Laois, who are responsible for overseeing the operations of Ireland's 11,500 registered charities and include directors, board members and committee members of a charity.

Organisations across the charity sector and the Charities Regulator are coming together for what is a big thank you to charity trustees across Ireland for the important and tireless work they carry out throughout the year in the governance and leadership of Ireland's charities.

Working in partnership Boardmatch Ireland, Carmichael, Charities Institute Ireland, the Charities Regulator, Dóchas,  Pobal, Volunteer Ireland  and The Wheel have created a calendar of over 20 events to suit trustees from every type of charity. And this year's programme includes some in-person events again, as well as a range of remote and hybrid occasions.

As well as celebrating the work of charity trustees, the week's events are designed to provide support and insights to help trustees fulfil their roles and responsibilities, while also creating greater awareness and understanding among the public of the important role of charity trustees in Ireland's charities.

Helen Martin, Chief Executive, Charities Regulator commented: "Charity Trustees' Week is a well-deserved thank you to charity trustees for the important work they carry out throughout the year in the governance and leadership of Ireland's charities.  Their role is vital in assuring public trust and confidence, the bedrock of the charity sector, and as the regulator we see their commitment in action daily."

Full details of all Charity Trustees' Week events including booking information are available at charitiesregulator.ie

The Charities Regulator is the independent statutory body which regulates charities in Ireland. Its work includes registering charities; maintaining a Register of Charities, which is publicly available on its website ensuring compliance with charity law and trustee duties in relation to the control and management of registered charities; carrying out investigations into the affairs of registered charities and publishing guidance materials and information about registered charities in Ireland.

It operates under the aegis of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

