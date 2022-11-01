In Pictures: Portarlington U12s showcase their skills to thousands at Aviva stadium

Recently Portarlington U12s played at halftime of the URC match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva stadium. The initiative by Leinster rugby sees under-12 teams from around the country play at halftime at all of Leinster's home games. Harry Murphy from sports file was in attendance to capture some fantastic pics.
