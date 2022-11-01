Search

02 Nov 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois vintage club pulls out all the stops for charity

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 Nov 2022 9:00 PM

Members of the Ballyfin Vintage Club and their chosen charities gathered in October to present thousands of euro to good causes.

The 2022 Vintage show was held on August 7 in Ballyfin with €10,400 in proceeds presented to charities in the Deadman’s Inn Ballyfin on October 22. To see more pictures tap NEXT or the ARROW. Read more about the fundraising and charities that benefited below picture.

 

 

It was supported by people from many counties including: Carlow, Kildare, Tipperary, Offaly, Meath, Westmeath, Cork, Galway and Donegal. The club also welcomed visitors from across the water. There was entertainment for everyone, fun and games for the children, music and dancing for all.


The event also featured a big auction during the afternoon while there was an autojumble for vehicle enthusiasts.
There was a great turn out of vintage machinery including three steam engines two threshing mills and a vintage saw bench powered by steam engine.

A large display of agricultural tractors including Lanz, Ford, International, Massey, David Brown, McCormack, Zetors dating back from the early 1900s also featured. An Aktiv trailed combined harvester and David Brown 990 tractor and David Brown Albion baler attracted great attention. The car display was equally attractive with many vehicles dating back to the late 1800s.
The club extends sincere thanks to all the sponsors and the supporters who made the day an outstanding success.

The fruits of this success totalled €10,400. The funds were officially donated to deserving causes in the Deadman’s Inn Ballyfin on October 22.

The club appreciated the attendance of representative from: The Cuisle Centre, TeacTom, Brain Injury Ireland Laois/ Offaly section, Ballyfin Playground CDA, all of whom received €2,000 each. Ballyfin NS, Barnashrone NS, Clonenagh NS and Ballyfin Community Alert received €600 each.

The club looks forward to the coming year with a line-up of events even bigger and better.

