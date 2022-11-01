IN PICTURES: Vintage Laois Halloween weekend in Portlaoise for classic car fans

The cream of classic cars rolled into Portlaoise over the Halloween weekend for the return of Indoor Motor Show returns in the Laois Shopping Centre.
The Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Car Owners Club show committee have regrouped after a two year break to organise this very popular national event on Sunday October 30. The chosen charity for 2022 is Laois Hospice. To see more photos taken by Denis Byrne and Luke Wynne for the Leinster Express / Laois Live TAP NEXT or the ARROW.
Arts, Culture & Heritage Award winners Port Art Collective members Catherine Terrett, Louise Mc Sharry and Rita O'Loughlin with Laois Cathaoirleach Cllr Thomasina Connell.
