Search

03 Nov 2022

Laois community alert group urge vigilance and have tips to stop winter crime

garda laois garda laois

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

02 Nov 2022 7:23 PM

With the clock change and the longer winter nights returning the Mountrath Community Alert is urging people to ensure local people to take steps to reduce the risk of falling victim to criminals.

The active group ahs been in touch with local gardaí who are also anxious to get the message out.

"Gardaí and Community Alert ask you  please be extra vigilant. Please do not answer your door to strangers, use your peep hole, if you don’t have a peep hole go to your window and see who is there," the say.

The group urge anybody who is in doubt to ring your local Mountrath garda station on 057 8732236 or Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or if you have a panic button please press it.

You can also contact Gardaí by email at Portlaoise.community@garda.ie.

People on the Text Alerts system are also advised to be aware of scam texts relating, online shopping emails, bank scams (Bank never asks you for your PIN Number). The advise is do not open and delete straight away.

People are asked to be alert to scam calls.

"Take heed of incoming phone calls, if you don’t recognise the number don’t answer but if you do and hear a recorded voice hang up. Scammer is building information on you. Refer to Laois/Offaly Garda Facebook page for details," they say.

Meanwhile, Mountrath Community Alert are asking that senior citizens to wear their Personal Alarms 24/7.

"This could be your lifeline if something happens to you. It is also used as a security device if you notice anything unusual," they say.

Midlands link to false birth registration of babies to get Irish passports

The group also advise people to please also be aware of your Eircode when contacting emergency crews and if in doubt go to EircodeFinder.ie.

Mountrath Community Alert is also an agent for Senior Alerts Alarm. Age 65 plus this is a government scheme. Monitor and Pendant free, first year’s rental free. The alarm works either way on Landline and Mobile (GSM). To enquire for more information please ring Rita, Agent for Pobal on 086 3015793.

Laois call for dedicated train police unit on Portlaoise to Dublin trains

The group welcomed Garda Sergeant Barry Moran who is new to the area and thanked the six guards who they say are doing a "fantastic job" policing Mountrath.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media