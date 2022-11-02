'Strong smell of cannabis' is a stinker for driver stopped by Laois gardaí

Cannabis joint for illustration purposes. Image by Ekaterina from Pixabay
Laois Gardaí seized a car this week from a driver who is now facing court proceedings after the found a strong smell of cannabis when they brought his vehicle to a halt.
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after the motorist was stopped over the Halloween weekend.
"Laois Roads Policing Unit while operating a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint in The Swan last night (October 30) stopped a driver with no tax or NCT on their vehicle.
"There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The driver failed the road side drug test and was arrested. A Blood specimen was taken at Portlaoise Garda Station and court proceedings have commenced.
"The vehicle was seized" said the statement.
Gardai have the power to conduct roadside drug testing without being required to prove impairment or incapacitation due to for cannabis use. The presence of cannabis, above a specified limit, is enough to be arrested for drug-driving.
Gardai can conduct an oral fluid test using a small hand-held device that can analyse a saliva sample to detect the presence of four different types of drugs:
Prosecutions will be taken on the basis of the blood test conducted following arrest.
