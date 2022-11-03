Morning of food and drink offers a Taste of Laois

Laois Taste members at the Ploughing in Ratheniska. Pic: Alf Harvey
To celebrate Laois Food and Drink, Laois Taste in collaboration with Laois County Council and The Pantry Cafe and Walled Garden are hosting a morning of food and drink which will include produce from some of the finest award winning artisan food & drink producers in the County.
Special Guests will be Sally and John McKenna of McKenna’s Guildes.
This is a fantastic opportunity to find out more about Laois Taste and also to explore if the Laois Taste Provenance Scheme is something your business would be interested in. Why not come along and find out more.
The event is taking place in The Pantry Cafe & Walled Garden this Sunday, November 6.
The timetable is as follows:
10:00AM - 11:00AM - Brunch from a menu especially designed for the day to showcase Laois food and drink products.
11:30AM - 12:30PM - Sally & John McKenna - McKennas' Guides
Live Music & Tastings
