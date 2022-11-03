Search

03 Nov 2022

Ballyroan Abbey cruise to victory against Mountmellick Parish Gaels

Credit: Denis Byrne

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

03 Nov 2022 1:23 PM

Wednesday was a difficult evening to play football, to say the least, as heavy rain fell on the LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise. But Ballyroan Abbey played as though the sun was on their backs, easing past Mountmellick Parish Gaels on a scoreline of 3-15 to 0-3.

Mountmellick Parish Gaels encapsulates Mountmellick, The Rock, Kilcavan, and Clonaslee, and there seemed to be a lack of cohesion and communication between the players. In stark contrast, Ballyroan Abbey showed clarity and unity right from the first whistle and had a two-goal advantage inside five minutes.

Ballyroan Abbey 3-15 

Mountmellick Parish Gaels 0-3 

Shaun Fitzpatrick took his goal very well, settling Ballyroan nerves after just three minutes. Then, on the five-minute mark, Gaels half-back, Cian Rafter went on a marauding run through the Ballyroan midfield and defence, only to have the ball turned over. Ballyroan quickly worked it up the other end, where centre-forward, Lawson Obular took the ball around the last defender and smashed it into Declan White’s net. Obular is an impressive athlete; his speed and power caused problems for the men in white throughout the first half.

Rory Lawlor took two massive hits early on and was replaced by Ben Carroll. Carroll made a big impact, scoring a point and playing an important part in getting Mountmellick Parish Gaels back into the tie. Aaron Tarpey in midfield, however, was the catalyst for everything for the Gaels, leading by example in both attack and defence. He was destructive without the ball and demanded the same from those around him – but to no avail. Ballyroan added seven points to their two early goals to give themselves a comfortable, 2-7 to 0-3 half-time lead.

Both sides emptied the bench in the second half with the result looking a foregone conclusion. Soon after coming on, Ballyroan Abbey substitutes, Padraig Rafter and Ben McDonald got a goal and two points, respectively, as he men in blue ran out convincing winners, 3-15 to 0-3.

Mountmellick Parish Gaels didn’t manage a single score in the second half, but perhaps more worryingly for them, they never looked like scoring at any point in that second period. Ballyroan’s second half haul of one goal and eight points came without them ever having to play at top gear as they coast into the semi finals of the Laois Under 20 Football Championship.

