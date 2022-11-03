Tallest turbines in Midlands planned for Laois Offaly bog windfarm

Plans have been unveiled by Bord na Móna for a new windfarm on bog stretching across the Laois Offaly border.

Garryhinch Wind Farm is planned to be built on a vast stretch of cutaway bog between Mountmellick and Tullamore, close to Cloneygowan village.

Bord na Móna has confirmed this week that they plan to install 12 turbines which would be the tallest yet in the Midlands, at 220 metres to blade tip height.

The turbines would be almost half again higher than those at nearby Mount Lucas, which has 28 turbines 150m tall. Another Bord na Móna wind farm in east Offaly at Cloncreen is almost complete and has 21 turbines of 170m height. Derrinlough Wind Farm in Offaly has 21 turbines 185m tall.

The company revealed their plan at three information days, at Cloneygowan, Mountmellick and Garryhinch, the third taking place this Thursday evening November 3, in St Brigid's Community Hall from 5pm to 9pm.

They say that improved technology means that turbines can be taller with fewer needed to produce the same amount of electricity. They also say that in line with draft guidelines, they will ensure zero shadow flicker on homes.

Below: a photo montage of the windfarm from a road south east of the site, 1km away.

Garryhinch Wind Farm can, they say, provide enough electricity to the Irish grid to supply 45,000 homes, producing up to 60 to 80 megawatts at any one time.

The annual Community Benefit Fund is as yet undecided, but the company says it would give funding to local community and not-for-profit organisations, which will be based on the energy output of the turbines.

They will also provide what they call a Near Neighbour Fund, an annual cash payment towards electricity bills, and a free energy efficiency support (not a deep energy upgrade) for people living within 2km of the turbines.

Bord Na Móna have stated that they are following new draft guidelines on setback distance, of four times the height of the turbines, which makes it 880 metres.

In all there are 231 homes within 2km of the windfarm, including the settlements of Garryhinch, Hammer Lane, Benfield, Cloneygowan, Forest Lower, Forest Upper, Clonaghadoo, Coolavoran, Sranure and Holy Well.

The nearest dwelling to the proposed windfarm is one house that is 1km away, in Coolravin, Cloneygowan.

There are 16 more homes within 1km to 1.25km away, 38 between 1.25 and 1.5km away, another 93 between 1.5 and 1.75km and another 83 lying between 1.75 and 2km away.

Map below.

Bord na Móna says it intends to lodge a planning application in Spring 2023, and hopes that the windfarm can be built in the next six years.

They say they will install amenities such as walkways, similar to those in Mount Lucas.

The bog adjoins another proposed site for an 8 x 185 metre turbine windfarm at Dernacart and Forest Upper and Lower, which is awaiting an appeal decision by An Bord Pleanála, lodged by Statkraft after Laois County Council refused permission.

Bord na Móna say the farm will contribute to both Ireland's and the EU's renewable energy targets, and assist to offset carbon emissions including those from other sectors, including agriculture. It will also they say give greater security to Ireland's energy supply and increase self-sufficiency.

A dedicated website is at www.garryhinchwindfarm.ie