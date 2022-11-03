Still no footpaths to Portlaoise GAA grounds

One big hole in the plan to make Portlaoise a Low Carbon Town and get people travelling actively by foot or bicycle, remains unresolved.

Children and adult players can still not cycle or walk to the busy Portlaoise GAA club grounds in Rathleague, because there are no footpaths to it from the town.

Cllr Noel Tuohy has again requested Laois County Council to install footpaths along the narrow Summerhill Lane, a popular route to the club.

He is also making the case for residents who he says are living on the lane for 70 years and still have no path to their homes.

"Some of the oldest families in the town, the Byrnes, the Molloys, the Dermodys, are there 70 years and no path outside their houses.

"Kids come from school and cycle as far as the lane on the path. Then it disappears. The road is smothered with bikes, young lads going to play football, and no pathway, it's not acceptable at all.

"I've been pushing for this, and by the way I have a path to my own house there. We need a path as far as McNulty's. It's not that big a job. Eventually it should go all the way to Rathleague," he said.

He tabled a motion to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, asking that the council install a path where required on Summerhill Lane, and to look at extending it further past Ashwood Walk housing estate, to Rathleague junction, "in the interests of safety of the large volume of pedestrians".

It was seconded by Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley.

"This is a completely built up area. I support Noel to progress this," she said.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald also backs the call.

"It is really important, this piece of path in the middle. We got progress on a path at Rathleague so it is safe for children to use it," she said.

"There should be a path there a long time ago. When it rains there is a fierce lot of mud. We should prioritise this," agreed Cllr Willie Aird.

In answer, Laois County Council Director of Services Simon Walton said that a path is part of long term development plans.

"The provision of a footpath along Summerhill Lane will be considered in the context of the available roadbed space. Additionally, and separately connectivity between Portlaoise town centre and Rathleague will be provided for as development proposals are progressed for zoned undeveloped lands in the broader Summerhill area," he said.